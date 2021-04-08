Araghchi: Disputes with IAEA can be resolved via constructive interaction

Araghchi held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA on Thursday.

Referring to the fruitful meeting with Grossi, he said that there are some duties for the IAEA that the agency should be able to carry out on time when they get to the conclusion during the negotiations.

He added that Iran-IAEA interaction on disputed issues and the questions that exist will continue and expressed assurance that these issues can be resolved in a constructive interaction if there is goodwill.

He went on to reiterate that all Iran-IAEA cooperation, whether related to the agency's verification activities or technical assistance in various areas, will continue.

Stressing the immediate lifting of anti-JCPOA sanctions, he said that the measures which Iran needs to take to fully adhere to these measures will also be determined when Iran adjusts and discusses the arrangements and sequences of actions taken by both sides.

He noted that the US should take all measures at once and Iran will act too when it verifies them.

How Iran verifies is another issue that will be discussed how and in what period, he further noted.

Araghchi is in Vienna at the head of the Iranian negotiating team to participate in the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish