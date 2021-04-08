Iran, Turkmen FMs review bilateral ties

During the meeting in Turkmenistan's capital today, both sides discussed bilateral relations in the field of international organizations.

Zarif termed the mutual cooperation in the areas of politics, economy, and culture as constructive.

The Iranian foreign minister also called for bolstering cooperation in environmental domains such as the Caspian Sea and other areas, as well as transit and innovation lines.

The two officials exchanged views on the cooperation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, further cooperation in the ECO with regard to Turkmenistan's periodic presidency and civilian exploitation of the Caspian Sea.

Earlier today, Zarif met and held talks with the President of Turkmenistan Berdimuhamedow.

Describing the dimensions of relations between the two states in various political, economic, and cultural areas, Iran's foreign minister emphasized the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Zarif, who is on a visit to Central Asia, had different meetings with top-ranking officials from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

