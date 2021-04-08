D8 Summit kicks off online

The Summit was attended by Heads of States/Governments of eight D-8 Member States, including Iran, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, and Nigeria.

The D-8 was established in 1997 to promote economic and development cooperation among eight Member States.

The D-8 Secretariat is located in Istanbul. The D-8 objectives, inter alia, include improving developing countries’ position in the world economy, diversifying new opportunities in trade relations, and enhancing participation in decision-making at the international level. Priority areas of cooperation in the D-8 include: (i) Trade; (ii) Industry; (iii) Agriculture and Food Security; (iv) Energy; (v) Transportation; and (vi) Tourism.

President Hassan Rouhani will explain Iran’s views and stances to further strengthen relations and cooperation among the members of the D8 Organization.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish