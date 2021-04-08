Apr 8, 2021, 3:56 PM
D8 Summit kicks off online

Tehran, April 8, IRNA - The 10th Summit on Economic Cooperation of eight developing countries began virtually with the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the heads of member states.

The Summit was attended by Heads of States/Governments of eight D-8 Member States, including Iran, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, and Nigeria.

The D-8 was established in 1997 to promote economic and development cooperation among eight Member States.

The D-8 Secretariat is located in Istanbul. The D-8 objectives, inter alia, include improving developing countries’ position in the world economy, diversifying new opportunities in trade relations, and enhancing participation in decision-making at the international level. Priority areas of cooperation in the D-8 include: (i) Trade; (ii) Industry; (iii) Agriculture and Food Security; (iv) Energy; (v) Transportation; and (vi) Tourism.

President Hassan Rouhani will explain Iran’s views and stances to further strengthen relations and cooperation among the members of the D8 Organization.

