COVID-19 kills 185 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 185 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 63,884.

Some 22,586 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,493 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,684,570 patients out of a total of 2,006,934 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,221 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,412,327 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

