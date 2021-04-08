Pres. Rouhani: US accountable for hampering Iran’s imports of COVID-19 vaccines

He likened the US sanctions on Iran to a war in which all the chemical, microbial and nuclear weapons are used against targets including both the residential and non-residential constructions.

“We are one of the first countries to place an order on time. The United States has blocked us and delayed the transfer of our money for a month or two. That’s why our turn in the COVAX complex is a little behind,” he said.

Today, the anti-Iran media continues to claim that Iran failed to deliver the vaccine to the people in a timely manner, while the countries that were able to provide acceptable vaccines are less than the figures of two hands, Rouhani said.

Iran made a vaccine deal with a country but the Americans blocked it, the president said, adding that they came and put pressure on the companies that supply parts of the vaccine from abroad, and locked in 10 million doses of the vaccine that Iranian officials were supposed to import into the country.

He said that a small part of the 16.8 million doses of vaccines Iran has bought from COVAX has entered the country and the rest will also arrive in.

