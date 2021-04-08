Iraq releases 40 Iranian prisoners: Diplomat  

The release of the prisoners follows a recent visit to Baghdad by Iranian Chief Justice Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi during which some judicial documents were signed between the two countries.

Alizadeh Tabatabaei said that the released prisoners will enter the Iranian soil later today via Shalamcheh border terminal.

He cautioned Iranians about strict laws in Iraq, saying some Iranians visiting Iraq get imprisoned for lack of knowledge about or negligence of Iraqi rules.

The diplomat said that Iraq has heavy sentences even for having drugs such as codeine analgesics.

He, however, noted that the number of Iranian prisoners in Iraq is not significant compared to the high number of Iranian passengers and pilgrims who travel to the country.

9341**1424

