Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 8

** IRAN DAILY

--Iran FM highlights ample grounds for cooperation among D-8 states

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for closer cooperation among countries and regions, saying the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation provides a pool of choices and potential frameworks for collaborations.

The top Iranian diplomat, who had traveled to Kazakhstan, delivered a speech to the 19th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, known as Developing-8, held via a videoconference on Wednesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

-- No need to approve Iran-China deal in Parliament: Minister

Iran’s finance minister said an economic partnership agreement signed with China last month would be effective without any need to win the approval of the Iranian Parliament.

Farhad Dejpassand said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China is a broad document that sets out a framework for cooperation between private sectors of the two countries for the next 25 years, Press TV reported.

-- Ministry: Daily coronavirus cases skyrocket to some 21,000, over 250 cities coded red

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that Iran’s daily COVID-19 infections reached an all-time record high of over 20,000 within the past 24 hours, as the death toll from the disease stood at 193.

Providing the latest statistics on the country’s coronavirus infections, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari noted that the total number of people testing positive for the coronavirus surpassed 1,984,300 after the detection of 20,954 new cases since yesterday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran to leave talks if other side wastes time

Iran said on Wednesday the only path for the United States to rejoin‎ the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is full compliance and removal of all sanctions.

"The only U.S. ‘path back’ to the Deal is: full compliance & effective removal of ALL imposed, re-imposed & re-labeled sanctions,” Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a post on his official Twitter page.

-- ‘UAE Official ill-Suited for Interpol Job’

The United Arab Emirate’s security chief is ill-suited to run Interpol, according to a report by the former director of public prosecutions of England and Wales, who said that the Emirati official had overseen torture and abuses.

In the report, which was written with assistance from the UK-based International Human Rights Advisors, David Calvert-Smith said that Ahmed Naser al-Raisi’s nomination could be interpreted as a "reward” for donations to the agency. According to the Guardian, Calvert-Smith said the process of electing a president of the international police agency was "shrouded in secrecy and opaque”.

-- Amnesty Blasts UK’s Rights Record

According to Amnesty International’s annual human rights report, the UK has long been "moving in the wrong direction on human rights” but matters are now "speeding towards a cliff edge”.

In the organization’s 408-page report, the UK government received strong criticism for its human rights violations in relation to "health, immigration policies, race discrimination, domestic abuse and housing”. On the Covid-19 panddemic, the report spotlighted the country’s "extremely high” death toll and stressed that the UK’s response has raised grave human rights concerns.

***TEHRAN TIMES

-- Salehi says Iran has produced 57 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium

The capacity of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) for uranium enrichment has reached 16,500 SWUs, AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced on Wednesday.

-- Tehran says studying attack on vessel in Red Sea

The commercial Iran-Saviz ship was targeted with landmines in the Red Sea on Tuesday morning.

Iran said on Wednesday that technical investigations are underway into how the incident happened.

--FM Zarif holds talks with Kazakh leaders

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Kazakh leaders including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Zarif and Tokayev discussed issues of mutual interest, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish