Rouhani to inaugurate 5 knowledge-based, innovation projects tomorrow

Five national knowledge-based and innovation projects will be opened tomorrow in the 61st inauguration program of the country's national macro projects entitled "Covering Prudence and Hope for Production Leap" in Alborz, Tehran, and Qazvin Provinces with the investment of 3,462 billion tomans (Iran's currency) and employment of 7,595 people.

Launching the production line of euro 6 low-energy three-cylinder engine, national driving forces laboratory, the inauguration of a seven-car metro train ram, unveiling the innovation area of Sharif University are among the knowledge-based and innovation projects of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

The opening of the seasonal influenza vaccine production plan (human) and the opening of the production line of five biotechnology products by knowledge-based are other national projects that are being inaugurated tomorrow.

