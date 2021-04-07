2 Iranian movies win awards at New Delhi Film Festival

The 4th New Delhi Film Festival has awarded Iranian movies “That Night’s Train” and “The Inheritance”.

“That Night’s Train” directed by Hamidreza Qotbi received the Red Rose Award for best-released film between September 2019 and December 2020.

The film also won the best-adapted screenplay award.

“That Night’s Train” is about a writer who also works as a teacher. She narrates the story of an orphan girl to her students. Each student continues the story with her/his own imagination, and this gives the teacher material for her new story.

“The Inheritance” was directed by Sadeq Sadeq-Daqiqi. It is about Adel, a 16-year-old boy whose parents have divorced and his mother lives abroad.

Linda Kiani won the award for best supporting actress for her role in “The Inheritance”.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish