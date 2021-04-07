Iranian acclaimed filmmaker holds masterclass in Scotland

In the masterclass, which was held on Tuesday night, “breath”, a film by Ms. Abyar was screened.

Ms. Abyar, then, answered questions about the film asked by the audience.

Sareh Nourmousavi, Pantea Panahiha, Mehran Ahmadi, Gehareh Abbasi, Siamak Safari, Shabnam Moghaddami, Jamshid Hashempour, Mohammadreza Shirkhanlou, Saghi Zinati, Ali Khanbabaei, Ehsan Qasemi, Rojan Aravand and Atiyeh Javid are among the cast of the film.

“Breath” is the story of four kids who live with their father and grandmother in 1970s. Their world is full of beautiful childish dreams that are going to come true.

