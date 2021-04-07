Businesses in 85pc of Iran red or orange zones prohibited

Harirchi made the announcement at a press conference.

Over 250 cities are in red and 129 in orange zones; he regretted in the meantime, that work restrictions have not been observed yet.

According to latest report of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 1,963,394 Iranians have been infected by the deadly virus, while the number of the dead has passed 63,000.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, coronavirus has killed near 2,890,000.

