Russia welcomes biggest Iranian investment holding in Astrakhan

The two sides agreed in the webinar to form a working group to explore investments of Mostazafan Foundation in Astrakhan free zone.

Several senior officials from Russia’s government participated in the webinar and Mehdi Akuchkian, head of Iran’s consulate in Astrakhan, Mostazafan Foundation Vice President Mohammad Parali and representatives of the foundation’s affiliate holdings also took part.

Kazbek Khadikov, Economic Development Minister in the region, expressed Russia’s interest in Iran’s investment in Astrakhan.

He mentioned some Iranian investments in Astrakhan, including Mir Business Bank, Iranian Commercial Center and over 150 Iranian companies which are active in the region.

Khadikov highlighted the North-South corridor as the cradle of Iran-Russia ties, stressing that the “Khazar Cluster” has been established in Astrakhan Oblast to pave the way for expanded trading through the corridor.

The cluster includes Lotus special economic zone and the new special zone beside Olya Port.

The Russian and Iranian sides agreed on forming a working group in charge of designing cooperation plan for Astrakhan Oblast local government and Mostazafan Foundation.

The Foundation said that it would dispatch an expertise delegation in the near future to Astrakhan to study investment opportunities in detail.

Astrakhan has a special status among Russia’s commercial cities and regions because of its accessibility to several land, marine and aerial routes.

