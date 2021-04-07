Iran observed int'l obligations after Ukraine Flight 752 disaster: Baharvand

Baharvand said on Wednesday that perhaps Iran needs to remind about its activities on Ukrainian plane crash, Ukrainian Government representatives at various stages of the investigation have been present during the downed Ukrainian Airliner Flight data recorder.

Baharvand added that we agreed to hold the third round of negotiations with a short distance on when the Ukrainian side first made a third-round regarding the receipt of documents that we tried to provide the Ukrainian side, but within seven months of the second round of negotiations, the Ukrainian party did not announce the date of the next meeting to be carried out in Kiev, however, to prevent waste of time, the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to implement its commitments according to international law.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Feb 10, 2021, said that Iran is committed to the practice of full justice for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

"Following flight #PS752 tragedy, I and many others insisted that ALL possibilities—including foreign infiltration or electronic interference—must be investigated (fake audio notwithstanding)," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Human error was finally judged as cause," Zarif said, adding that "Iran is committed to full justice for victims".

A passenger plane of Ukraine Airlines crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 after a missile hit it. All 176 people aboard, including nine crew members, lost their lives.

The human tragedy happened at the height of tension with the United States and the Iranian air defense system had been put on alert to avert the possible violation of the Iranian airspace by the US drones.

