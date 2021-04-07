Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 7

** IRAN DAILY

--Iran facing no problem for selling arms: Defense minister

Tehran faces no problem for exporting military products after the termination of a UN embargo in 2020, said the Iranian defense minister.

In an address to a meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami added, “Fortunately, the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic of Iran terminated in October 2020 under the (UN) Security Council resolution [2231], and we have no problem in exporting defense items and equipment.

-- Iranian minister inaugurates five electricity projects

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated five electricity projects worth over $690 million across the country on Tuesday.

The inaugurated projects comprised 8,142 sub-projects including numerous electricity supply projects, as well as power grid modification and optimization projects. According to Ardakanian, the Energy Ministry inaugurated 250 projects in the last Iranian year (ended on March 20). Iran’s nominal power generation capacity stands at about 74,000 megawatts. The country will add another 2,000 megawatts to its national grid during the current year amid efforts to cope up with a runaway demand, the minister said.

-- Qasabeh Qanats of Gonabad: A masterpiece reflecting Iranian genius

The Qasabeh Qanat of Gonabad in Khorasan Razavi Province, northeast Iran, was built some 2,500 years ago and is one of the most sophisticated qanats in the world, considered by many experts as an amazing man-made phenomena and a symbol of perfect harmony between the human and nature.

Qanat is a gently sloping underground channel with a series of vertical access shafts, used to transport water from an aquifer under a hill to the surface.

-- 10 Indicted Over Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran has indicted 10 officials over the shooting-down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020 that killed all 176 people on board, a military prosecutor said on Tuesday.

In a report published last month, Iran’s civil aviation body blamed the crash on a misaligned radar and an error by an air defense operator. "Indictments have been issued for 10 officials involved in the crash of the Ukrainian plane... and necessary decisions will be taken in court,” Gholam Abbas Torki, the outgoing military prosecutor for Tehran province, said.

-- Quds Force Chief Pays Two-Day Visit to Iraq

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), ended a two-day trip to Iraq Tuesday, the Arabic-language Al-Alam news network reported. Citing informed sources, the Iranian news channel said the IRGC Quds Force’s chief met with a number of Iraqi officials and senior figures besides leaders of political parties and movements in the Arab country. The meeting, the report said, focused on the developments concerning bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries as well as regional issues of common interest.

-- Iran Demands U.S. Lift Sanctions All At Once

European intermediaries began shuttling between Iranian and U.S. officials in Vienna on Tuesday as they sought to bring Washington back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that it abandoned three years ago.

Neither side expected any early breakthrough because the U.S. has taken no effective step back from the former American’s regime’s wrong approach. Tehran has repeatedly rebuffed "direct and indirect negotiations” with Washington.

-- 1,500 idle industrial units revived in a year

Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki announced that 1,500 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Niaraki, over 6,500 new industrial units were also established across the country during the mentioned year which created jobs for over 121,000 people, IRNA reported.

-- 6 Iranian universities in QS Rankings 2021

Six Iranian universities have been placed among the world’s top universities announced by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

--Historical arch bridge to undergo urgent restoration near Tehran

Restoration and vital rehabilitation works will commence soon on Pol-e Khatun; a centuries-old arch bridge near capital Tehran. The deck of the monument, which is situated in Karaj, the capital of Alborz province, was slightly collapsed last December reportedly due to severe rainfalls.

The provincial tourism chief on Sunday said that the project to repair and reconstruct the historical bridge will be starting next week, referring to the favorable weather conditions, which makes it possible to conduct masonry, CHTN reported.

