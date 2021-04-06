Envoy: Afghanistan appreciates Iran's support for Afghan nationals

Lival met and held talks with Fars Governor-General Enayatollah Rahimi on Tuesday.

Afghanistan hopes that by establishing peace and tranquility in its territory, they would see many Afghans return to their homeland, Lival said.

Pointing to the very high level of cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, the two sides expressed hope that the two nations would benefit from more friendly relations.

They went on to say that friendly communication between the two states is expected to be further strengthened and developed.

