More than 3,000 people visit TMoCA in Nowruz 1400

3,116 people have visited the "Armaghan" (gift) exhibition for 9 days during Nowruz 1400, according to IRNA.

"Armaghan" (gift) exhibition includes part of the 135 works from 42 artists recently donated by the family of Iranian artist Manije Mir Emadi and 18 works from 13 artists donated by the Mir Emadi Collection.

The Conceptual Photo exhibition is also an excerpt from the Photo Treasure of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, with 18 works from 13 artists on display.

"Armaghan" (gift) and "Conceptual Photo" exhibitions opened in Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art on January 28 and continue until April 18, 2021.

Due to the announcement of Iran's National Coronavirus Headquarters and the need to close museums under the current circumstances, the TMoCA will be closed until the National Coronavirus Headquarters issues permission for reopening museums.

