Russian academic censures West for hoarding corona vaccine

University professor and deputy chairman of the Academy of Sciences of the Tatarstan Republic of Russia Vadim Khomenko told IRNA in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that certain developed countries, including the US and the UK, have hoarded COVID-19 vaccines much more than what is needed in their own countries.

Khomenko noted that the Western states have hoarded 60 percent of corona vaccines produced around the world and that they refuse to provide other nations with the vaccines, while they claim that they are pioneers in defending human rights.

Referring to order by US President Joe Biden for purchasing 100 million doses of vaccine from Johnson & Johnson corporation, he criticized that the US has already stored tens of millions of doses of corona vaccines.

The Russian academic described such a measure by the Western states as a vaccine nationalistic approach, which seems unlimited in scientific affairs, while scholars from Russia, Iran, and China have played a key role in generating know-how in the Western countries.

The West should follow a recent request made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and change their strategy in distributing corona vaccines among developing countries, Khomenko urged.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has once more showed that there is an unjust system throughout the world, which has been created because of the Western states' attitude, he said, calling on the international community and the World Health Organization to stop the abnormal situation.

He further pointed to Russia's cooperation with several countries in distributing the Sputnik V vaccine in order to assist other nations to get rid of the international dilemma.

The Western states should see Russia as their role model and stop selfishness and pursuing only their own interests, he urged.

