COVID-19 kills 174 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 174 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 63,506.

Some 17,430 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,369 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,667,079 patients out of a total of 1,963,394 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,138 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,256,820 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

