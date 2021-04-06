Apr 6, 2021, 2:38 PM
COVID-19 kills 174 more people in Iran

Tehran, April 6, IRNA - Some 174 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 63,506, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday.

Some 17,430 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,369 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,667,079 patients out of a total of 1,963,394 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,138 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,256,820 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

