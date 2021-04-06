Apr 6, 2021, 1:41 PM
Iran halts Turkey tours, flights still ongoing

Tehran, April 6, IRNA –Association of Iranian Airlines Secretary Maqsoud As’adi said on Tuesday that tours to Turkey were ceased in line with the National Coronavirus Headquarters, but flights were still operating.

Iran’s Ministry of Tourism ordered to halt tours to Turkey based on the decision made by National Coronavirus Headquarters, As’adi told IRNA.

However, normal flights are still in place for those compatriots who intent to travel to Turkey in case of necessary conditions, according to the official.

Health Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that consultation with the National Coronavirus Headquarters came to the conclusion that the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances required a limitation on Turkey flights.

