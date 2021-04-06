Iran Air to resume Bandar Abbas-Dubai flights

Governor-general of Hormozgan Province Fereydoun Hemmati said on Monday night that the hurdles before Bandar Abbas-Dubai flight route have been cleared and infrastructure has been totally prepared.

Hemmati who was speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization CEO Touraj Dehaqni, highlighted long-lasting emotional, trading and economic ties between people of Hormozgan province and Persian Gulf states.

According to Hemmati, people can’t travel to Dubai by airplane through direct flight. He added that the cancellation of flight due to the Coronavirus pandemic hurt the Province’s tourism industry and the livelihood of those working in travel agencies.

As the halt to direct flights to Dubai is imposing additional costs, the official said that Bandar Abbas- Abu Musa and Jask-Tehran routes were going to increase flights.

Currently, 15 companies cover Hormozgan province flights in 16 domestic routes with 30-40 average daily flights.

