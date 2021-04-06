Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran biggest victim of landmines: Defense minister

Iran became the biggest victim of landmines after the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war (1980-88) waged by the former Ba’athist regime of the Arab state, said the defense minister.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remark on Monday in a message on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, denouncing the supporters of the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for refusing to help Iran in demining operations after the war.

--Iranian refinery signs deals for recovering flare gas

Iran’s Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refining Company signed three deals worth €165 million with domestic companies for collecting and recovering flare gas of Rag-Sefid offshore oilfield.

The deals were signed in a ceremony attended by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and the Managing Director of Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refining Company Mahmoud Amin-Nejad on Monday.

-- Comprehensive tourism plan to be devised for Belqeis Citadel in northeastern Iran

A comprehensive tourism plan will be drawn up for Belqeis Citadel, located in Esfarayen, northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan, in near future, said director general of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization.

Habib Yazdanpanah added that based on the decision taken by related officials, effective measures will be undertaken to organize and establish tourism infrastructures in the historical complex, which is Iran’s second largest brick structure after the Bam Citadel.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- First Batch of COVAX Vaccines Arrives in Tehran

The first consignment of vaccines allocated to Iran under the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program has arrived in the country’s capital, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

The shipment, including over 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was shipped to Iran on Sunday night, the administration’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said.

-- Iran Offers Central Asian States Access to Int’l Markets

Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif said Monday Iran can provide Uzbekistan with a transit route to international markets and waters.

Zarif made the remarks after meeting his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov here on the first leg of his visit to four Central Asian nations.

"Today, we discussed economic, political and cultural relations, and the strengthening and expanding of these ties between Iran and Uzbekistan, as well as regional cooperation, especially with regard to peace in Afghanistan,” Zarif told reporters about his meeting with Kamilov.

-- Qalibaf: Economy, Parliament’s Top Priority

Parliament speaker Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf said Monday strengthening Iran’s economy and nullifying foreign sanctions is the legislature’s main priority in the new Iranian year that began two weeks ago.

Qalibaf said research programs, scientific studies, and a review of the function of the Parliament’s commissions have led the lawmakers to the conclusion that the two main priorities in the new year would be working on economic issues and nullifying the sanctions. "This topic would be our main criterion, and we will transparently give a report of our activities to people,” the speaker added.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Monday with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent on the first leg of his Central Asian tour, which will later take him to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Zarif and Kamilov reviewed the two countries' relations in various fields, especially economic ties, trade exchanges, and collaborations in the fields of transportation, transit, and energy as well as the need for tapping into the existing capacities and its economic feasibility, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

-- Iranian cartoonist Alireza Nosrati wins top prize at Russian contest on environment

Iranian cartoonist Alireza Nosrati has won first prize at the 1.5 ° C Environmental Cartoon Competition in Russia.

He received the prize in the main section of the competition for his cartoon named “Plague” depicting a disease of microscopic cars that block the arteries of a tree leaf, the organizers announced last Thursday. Global warming and depletion of resources, waste recycling and rational consumption, salvation and preservation of nature and its inhabitants were the themes of the contest, which was organized by the Russian Ecological Movement (RED).

-- Smuggled Iranian relics returned home from Austria

A total of 28 Iranian relics, which had been smuggled abroad decades ago, were finally returned home on Sunday. Last year, the objects were recovered and surrendered to a representative of the Islamic Republic in Vienna.

“28 historical and archeological Iranian objects, which had been illegally taken out of the country, were transferred from Vienna to Tehran by a diplomatic shipment today, and returned home by one of Iranian diplomats,” Mehr reported on Sunday.

