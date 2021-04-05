Iran arrests several spies linked to foreign intelligence services: Official

The director-general of the Iranian intelligence ministry in East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, also dismissed the presence of Takfiri forces in the province.

He pointed out that a number of spies have been arrested during last year.

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili had announced in August 2020 that the country’s security forces had arrested several spies cooperating with foreign intelligence agencies.

“A number of spies and traitors have been chased and captured by the security forces in recent days,” Esmaili told reporters in a press conference in Tehran at the time.

He added that the spies had infiltrated the foreign ministry, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the companies producing parts for the defense ministry.

