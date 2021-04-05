Iran, Oman discuss relations

According to Omani media, the two politicians discussed issues of mutual interest.

Earlier on October 11, 2020, Najafi-Khoshroudi had a meeting with Oman’s Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Theyazin bin Haitham, in which he said that Iran was interested in bolstering bilateral relations.

Iran and Oman enjoy good political and economic relations, he said, adding that this paves the way for the development of cultural and sports cooperation.

He described the ties between the two nations as deep while welcoming the development of cultural, artistic as well as sports relations.

Iran's Ambassador to Oman Najafi met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the Bait Al Baraka Palace in Muscat on November 8, 2020, and presented a copy of his credentials to him.

Oman stands 8th among neighbors and 13th among all export targets of Iran.

