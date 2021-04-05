Nobakht vows for opening Zahedan-Khash railway in next months

Speaking to reporters, Nobakht said about 46 projects are under construction with spending 570 billion tomans.

He added that Zahedan-Khash railway will bring about significant developments with regard to trade relations and will improve southeastern provinces' conditions.

The railway will used 90% for transferring cargo and 10% for passengers, he noted.

It is to create eastern corridor, to connect Chabahar Port to Iran's railways network, Central Asian states, help develop Makran and pave the way for promoting Sistan and Baluchestan economy.

The Iranian government earlier announced that it will finish construction of a railway, that connects the oceanic port of Chabahar to Central Asia.

The 750-kilometer railroad starts from Shahid Beheshti harbor at Chabahar Port and will connect it to Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan. The government has so far provided more than 950 million dollars for the mega railway project.

This railway will be later connected to Sarakhs on the Turkmen border, linking the Iranian railroads to that of the Central Asian nations.

