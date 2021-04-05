Mayor terms Shiraz as city of handicrafts for global presentation

Eskandarpour made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the world city of handicrafts secretariat in Shiraz.

Registration of Shiraz as world city of handicrafts, as well as two villages in the world list, brought the number of the Iranian global cities and villages to 10 and 14 respectively and Iran still ranks top in the field, he added.

The mayor of the city of Shiraz said that celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation.

Shiraz was recognized as the world city of handicrafts by the World Crafts Council in January 2020.

On July 22, 2020, Shiraz was registered as the national city of handicrafts and this was a prerequisite for the globalization of Shiraz.

Back in February 2019, the oasis city of Meybod celebrated becoming a world city for Zilou, a traditional type of floor covering commonly woven across the central Iranian city and its outskirts. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty (1751–1794).

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish