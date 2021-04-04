Iranian envoy urges broader ties with Xinjiang Muslims

In a Twitter message on Sunday, Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh wrote that "China’s Sinkiang province that is as vast as Iran and has eight neighbors has ever since the ancient Silk Road times been the linking point of China with the west and its development is based on agricultural activities, transportation and tourism."

He added: "Huge anti-dissertation and water transfer projects based on modern technologies, have turned Sinkiang into the pole of China’s agricultural activities."

The Iranian ambassador said at the end that Iran’s comprehensive interactions with this province need to be further boosted.

The Iranian envoy to China, atop a diplomatic delegation and some of the foreign countries’ ambassadors to China had a day-long visit of the mainly Muslim inhabited Sinkiang province of China on Sunday.

Xinjiang is an autonomous territory in northwest China, and is a vast region of deserts and mountains.

It is home to many ethnic minority groups, including the Turkic Uyghur people, but the majority of its inhabitants are Chinse Muslims.

The ancient Silk Road trade route linking China and the Middle East passed through Xinjiang, a legacy that can be seen in the traditional open-air bazaars of its oasis cities, Hotan and Kashgar.

