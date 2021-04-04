Apr 4, 2021, 7:01 PM
Iran, Qatar review bilateral strategies for developing cooperation

Tehran, April 4, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador to Doha Hamid Reza Dehqani Poudeh and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan al-Merikhi on Sunday examined bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Dehqani Poudeh met and held talks with al-Merikhi in Doha on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran and Qatar can expand cooperation in various economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, and tourism fields and that the private sectors of the two countries play a pivotal role in this regard.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to Qatar's effort to revive the JCPOA, noting that Iran welcomes such assistance and that Doha is one of the regional friends of Tehran and the two nations hold negotiations on different matters.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani called Iran a friend country in the region and stressed the development and deepening of bilateral relations in all areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation.

