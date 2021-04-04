Iran's freight wagons arrive in Turkmenistan: Official

Etemad said that Iranian wagons transport export shipments to Turkmenistan's Atrak station.

Iran exported some 16,000 tons of goods through Incheboron to Turkmenistan railway during Nowruz holidays this year, he added.

He stated that the total loading of this center in Nowruz reached 25,000 tons.

Iran Railways (Incheboron) - Turkmenistan - Kazakhstan was inaugurated in 2014 in the presence of the presidents of the three countries but there are some problems due to the lack of bridges for the train crossing and the width of Turkmenistan railroad for the exchange of goods and the movement of wagons.

Earlier, Etemad highlighted the width of the Turkmenistan railroad that is larger than the global standard making a stumbling block for railway trade among the two countries, stating that Iran had solved the problem with a 200-meter bogie, but the Turkmen side has yet to address the issue.

Turkmenistan connected its railroad to Iran's railways after discussing and resolving legal and financial problems in March 2021.

Incheboron is located on the Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish