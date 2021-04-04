Iran against any domestic instability, foreign interference: Spox

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to the recent developments in Jordan.

Stressing the importance of peace and stability in Jordan, he said that any tension and internal instability in western Asia is in favor of the Zionist regime.

He added that the footprints of the Zionist regime are always seen in these seditions.

On Saturday evening, Jordan News Agency (Petra) wrote that Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the previous crown prince of Jordan, was taken into custody along with 20 other people for what was called threatening the country’s security.

The special connection of some of the arrestees with Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman strengthens the possibility of Riyadh interference in the issue.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish