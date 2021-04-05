Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 5

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani urges greater cooperation, coordination to boost domestic production

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for greater cooperation and coordination among domestic organizations to support and boost the country’s production in accord with the guidelines specified by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21.

In an address to the 214th meeting of the Government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters on Sunday, Rouhani stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the targets set for the new Iranian year.

-- Iran’s 12-month car production up 4.3%

Iran’s three major automakers, namely, Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 900,714 vehicles in the past Iranian year, ending on March 20, which was 4.3 percent more than the output of its previous year, data released by Codal website

showed.

According to the data, during the past year, IKCO manufactured 480,338 vehicles, which was 21.9 percent more than the output in its preceding year, that was 393,812 vehicles.

-- Historical houses of Tabriz: A throwback to old times

Tabriz, the capital city of East Azarbaijan Province in northwestern Iran, is home to old and historical houses in the country, with at least 113 old buildings being still inhabited, said a scholar and expert in tourism and cultural field.

Tabriz is a modern industrialized city with origins believed to date back to the Iron Age, the second millennium B.C. – 4000 years ago, certainly even earlier than that date “because the geological layers of the uncovered Iron Age cemetery shows that the city’s age is even much older,” Mikael Nazari told Iran Daily.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Strategic Accord With China, a Warning to U.S.

Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday the recent strategic cooperation agreement signed between the Islamic Republic and China is a major warning to the United States that international relations will no longer be in its favor.

"Signing of the comprehensive Iran-China cooperation agreement is an important warning to the United States to know that international relations are moving fast to the detriment of America and this country is no more in a position to unilaterally impose a model, plan or agreement on independent countries,” Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf told an open session of parliament.

-- Iran Rules Out Any Direct or Indirect Talks With U.S.

Iran said Sunday it will hold no direct or indirect talks with the U.S. when representatives of parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran gather in Vienna on Tuesday for planned talks.

A U.S. official claimed last week that American and Iranian representatives would take part in indirect talks, but Iran’s deputy foreign minister ruled that out.

"We will have no negotiations with Americans in Vienna, either directly or indirectly,” Abbas Araqchi said. The remaining parties to the nuclear accord "should persuade the United States any way they can” to lift all sanctions the Trump administration imposed on the Islamic Republic, he said.

-- Expansion of Ties With Senegal

Iran’s president on Sunday expressed hope for the promotion of relations with Senegal in various fields.

President Hassan Rouhani sent a message for his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall to congratulate the West African nation on its Independence Day. In the congratulatory message, the Iranian president hoped for the expansion of relations and closer cooperation between Tehran and Dakar in all fields of mutual interest considering the determination of the two countries’ top officials.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Iranian Paralympic athletes get COVID-19 vaccines

The Iranian Para athletes, who will participate at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Para athletes rolled up their sleeves at the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled headquarters in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran plans to send 50 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - more than half the size of the delegation that competed at Rio 2016.

-- Iran-China strategic partnership: a roadmap for mutual prosperity

Iran, and China have signed a comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement with the aim of cementing their economic and political alliance as both countries are subjected to U.S. sanctions.

The agreement which will significantly expand the two countries' economic cooperation is seen to be a great blow to Washington’s efforts for isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economy and therefore has raised concerns in the United States. Since the signing of the deal on March 27, a wave of negative press has been created around the issue both on news platforms and on social media.

-- Vali-e Asr St., longest in West Asia, being prepared for possible UNESCO registration

Over the past years, Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Street, famed as the longest in West Asia, has undergone countless maintenance works as a prerequisite for a possible UNESCO registration.

The leafy street runs for over 17 kilometers from the railway station in the south of the metropolis to the Tajrish square in the north. It is lined with many shops, restaurants, parks, cinemas, and cultural centers. Tehran’s District 11 Mayor Nasrollah Abadian has recently talked about restoration works is has carried out on the southernmost section of the thoroughfare, which is situated in the district.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish