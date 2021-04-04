Rouhani says Govt makes practical efforts to remove obstacle to production

To remove obstacles, practical measures are needed, the president said at an economic meeting focusing on name of the new Iranian year- Nowruz- designated by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution as "Production: Support and Removing Barriers."

Lifting of barriers needs practical steps, the president noted.

In the meeting, the president also was informed of proposals presented by Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for facilitating trade, encouraging exports and removing obstacles to production.

The proposals were approved by the cabinet members.

"What is most important today is all-out support for production and development of the markets."

1483**1416

