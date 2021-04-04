Iran-China cooperation plan, serious warning to US: Qalibaf

He said that the document made the US learn that the international relations are changing rapidly to the detriment of the country so that it is no longer in a position to impose a model, program, or agreement unilaterally on independent states.

Noting that the world is not limited to the West, and the next century is the century of Asia, the Iranian speaker said, highlighting the roadmap as strategic.

He proposed that the same models can also be pursued for improvement of strategic relations with other countries, the neighboring countries in particular.

Qalibaf said that the roadmap only draws a general outlines for relations between the two countries and future plans are needed to turn the document into tangible economic cooperation and cooperation in many other areas.

