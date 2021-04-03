Jahangiri: Proponents, opponents all favor return to JCPOA

“If the government had not preserved the JCPOA the enemy could have once again spoken about the need for new negotiations, that could have taken another five years, or more, but now the path is quite clear,” said Jahangiri in his meeting with Khorasan Razavi elite university students, political and economic activists.

He said that besides the JCPOA case, there is no precedence for any other country that was under the Chapter Seven of the UN Security Council to be exempted from that status only by participation in negotiations, while attracting the world countries’ attention and providing chances for foreign investments, thanks to President Rouhani government’s efforts, but instead of making the best of the situation in favor of the nation and securing the country’s interests some people began mourning for the JCPOA and began propaganda against it.

“After that negative attitude an illogical man called Trump came to power as a sworn enemy of Iran and contributed to the unilateral US exit from JCPOA,” he said.

The first vice president said that the government tolerated all the hardships imposed from inside and outside to remain in JCPOA, believing that even the torn apart nuclear deal is an obstacle in the way of the enemies’ serious antagonist moves.

“All EU members, as well as Russia and China were claiming to be favoring the preservation of JCPOA, but they could none take any practical step and only held Iran at the political scene to block the path for Trump’s effort to pass a UN Security Council resolution against Iran.

