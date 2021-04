Writing on his twitter account on Saturday, the foreign minister said that in a telephone call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier today, he urged France to demonstrate a constructive stance on the JCPOA in next week’s meeting in Vienna.

“I called on France to honor its commitments under the accord, and to cease abiding by illegal sanctions imposed by the US,” Zarif said.

