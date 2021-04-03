Iran, France discuss JCPOA Joint Commission meeting on phone

The meeting is to be held on Tuesday in Vienna.

Le Drian stressed the role of the European troika – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the resumption of talks.

Without refereeing to the non-constructive measures of the US and the European troika’s lack of loyalty to their commitments, he encouraged Iran to be loyal to its JCPOA commitments, adding that the talks should pave the way for a full return to compliance with the nuclear agreement.

This is the goal of all state parties to the JCPOA, including the United States, he said, claiming that France will be both pragmatic and demanding in the talks.

He said that all parties are willing to show good faith to reach an agreement in these negotiations and called on Iran to refrain from any further violation of its current commitments in the nuclear field that could undermine the dynamic of discussions.

On Friday, representatives of five world powers and Iran have initiated an online meeting to explore possible ways to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, the Joint Commission meeting to review the path ahead for paving the ground for restoring the JCPOA began on Friday with the participation of representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) via videoconference.

The European Union issued a communiqué on Thursday night, informing that the Joint Commission is scheduled to be held at the level of deputies and political directors of the foreign ministries from the six above-mentioned states.

Enrique Mora, the Deputy Secretary-General of the EU for Foreign Affairs, is heading the meeting on behalf of the JCPOA Coordinator Josep Borrell.

The participants are going to hold talks on the potential return of the United States to the JCPOA as well as the effective implementation of the international document by all signatories to the deal.

In 2015, the P5+1 group (the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany) and Iran signed a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program. The Islamic Republic agreed to cut its nuclear activities in return for paving the way for lifting sanctions, but the Trump administration withdrew from the deal and re-imposed bans on Iran in May 2018.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish