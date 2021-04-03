Iranian air gun athlete stands first on ISSF air pistol world ranking

Golnoush Sebqatollahi, another Iranian athlete, stood seventh in the air pistol and 10th in the 25-meter pistol sections in the woman’s part.

On March 21, the Iranian air gun team stood fourth in International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.

On the third day of the contests, Iran's Pourya Norouziyan, Hossein Bagheri, and Amir Mohammad Nekounam played the South Korean team for the bronze medal but was defeated and stood fourth.

The United States, India, and South Korea stood first through third.

Air pistol mixed competitions of the event will be held on Monday with the presence of Iran's Javad Foroughi and Golnoush Sebqatollahi.

Foroughi had already won the world championship in men's air pistol competitions.

The event was held in India on March 18-29 with 53 countries.

