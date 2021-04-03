Iran, China 25 year deal will not lead to restrictions on Internet

Azari Jahromi made the remarks addressing the Club House.

There is no such thing as a Memorandum of Understanding ( Iran-China 25 year deal). Nowadays, one of the commercial fields between Iran and China is related to information technology and Chinese companies are one of the leading sets in the field of communication technologies, he added.

China and Iran have the greatest cooperation in the field of communication, Azari Jahromi saying that of course, on the contrary of the communications and domain of the underlying infrastructure, Chinese products are not that famous in the information technology area in Iran.

Iranian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) added that cooperation with China in the field of communications and information technology, by no means, has no effect on restricting the scope of communication, causing it to prevent the imposition of oppressive sanctions in the field of communication and information technology, preventing and supporting the deterrent against sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday ( Mar 27, 2021), exchanged Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document in a meeting in Tehran, the cooperation plan had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the agreement was a “road map” for trade and economic and transportation cooperation, with a special focus on both countries’ private sectors.

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affair added that the relations between Iran and China are multi-layered, deep, and have different dimensions, which necessitates them to be included in an action plan. Therefore, the document has been exchanged between the two states foreign ministers.

