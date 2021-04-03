President Rouhani regrets two provinces were exposed to fourth wave of corona pandemic

Addressing the national anti-COVID19 committee meeting, Rouhani said coronavirus has put heavy pressure on people but people and the medical staff stood against the pandemic.

He described Iran's national power as an honor, saying the Iranian nation by their resistance passed natural and foreign problems and disease as well.

Earlier, Rouhani expressed hope for great Iranian nation to achieve victories in the new year in terms of overcoming the US economic warfare by resistance and solidarity.

He added that new Iranian year will be a better year with regard to fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

