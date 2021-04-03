Iran-China Comprehensive Deal and the Asian identity

Abolfazl Olamaie-Far, a professor at the International Relations Faculty of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote for Iran newspaper on Saturday that China and Iran signed the comprehensive document at the time when the United States and its European allies are hardly hit by COVID-19 pandemic and the Western societies are facing severe consequences of mismanagement in containing the pandemic as well as the bitter taste of negative economic growth.

So, Olamai-Far mentioned, one day after the signing of the deal between Beijing and Tehran, US President Joe Biden said he has been concerned about the deal for one year.

According to the academic, Britain called for observing a treaty of amity between China and Iran, which had been signed around 100 years ago; then London announced that the then British government would stop providing Iranian nationals with consular services.

Olamai-Far argued that all these examples and other cases show the West's phobia of expansion of ties between China and Iran has a long history, adding that the forecasts of some reputable think tanks prove the fact that the expedition of the Western world's decline in global economy exacerbated the phobia.

The forecasts demonstrate that the Eastern Asia region's market share will increase to 6.32 percent in 2025, he noted, adding that the rise of Asia and the change of balance will not limit to economic arena, but they will expand to political, cultural and other areas.

Thus, the expansion of intelligent cooperation between the western and eastern powers of the continent will pave the ground for formation of an "Asian identity," which is expected to fight unilateralism and totalitarianism in today's world, he said.

The Iran-China Comprehensive Deal has triggered sensitivity of the Western states, who are repeating the bitter historical experiences of imposing their own will on other nations, Olamai-Far said, noting that the deal will not hinder Iran from signing similar accords with other countries, because the Islamic Republic is pursuing expansion of cooperation based on respecting dignity, prudence and interest to secure win-win relationships.

