Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 3

-- Minister warns of tough coronavirus spring in Iran

The Iranian health minister warned that tough days are ahead of the country regarding the spread of the coronavirus, expressing hope that the fourth wave of the disease would not cause the medical staff’s previous achievements to go down the drain.

“The stubborn UK variant of the virus came and spread in [the southwestern Iranian province of] Khuzestan. We undertook round-the-clock efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the province, which caused us bigger trouble compared to the previous three peaks of the disease,” Saeid Namaki wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

-- Khatibzadeh: Russian FM due in Tehran in mid-April

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Thursday that Lavrov’s visit is scheduled to take place on April 13 at the official invitation of Zarif, within the framework of the “political consultations between Iranian and Russian foreign ministers”.

-- Eram Garden: Treasure trove of art in Iran’s Shiraz

Eram Garden is a magnificent and historical garden located in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz in Fars Province. Eram Garden is a one-of-a-kind historical site registered in the list of the UNESCO World Heritage in 2011, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

The complex includes some great artistic and historical monuments and botanical gardens. Among the trees in the garden is a tall cypress which is noticeable from a long distance.

This tree is called “Sarv-e Naz” (Elegant Cypress) because of its unique features. Historians estimate that this cypress is a thousand years old.

-- Iran-China Strategic Partnership Deal Alarms West

Last Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Tehran to sign a 25-year partnership deal between China and Iran. The deal outlines plans for economic, political and security cooperation between the two countries, which are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Since news of the agreement surfaced in 2016, the prospect of a closer alliance between two U.S. rivals has inspired alarm in the United States. In March, President Biden told a reporter he had been "concerned for over a year” about the partnership. China is already Iran’s top trade partner and oil client, but its signing of a 25-year strategic partnership agreement on Saturday has put US sanctions on the verge of collapse, global observers say.

-- Araqchi: No Meeting With U.S.

Iran on Friday rejected any meeting with the United States in Vienna, where it is taking part next week in a session with the remaining participants in its 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

"The United States will not attend any meeting in which Iran is present, including the meeting of the joint commission (of the nuclear accord), and that is certain,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the website. "It is their business, whether other parties to the (nuclear accord) seek to consult bilaterally or multilaterally with the United States..., whether in Vienna or elsewhere,” Araqchi added. "The Iranian delegation will not have any talks with the U.S. delegation at any level.”

--Iran Beat Syria 3-0 in Friendly

Iran football team has beaten Syria 3-0 in a friendly match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

The match was held as part of preparations for the resumption of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Mohammad Hussein Kanaanizadegan gave Dragan Skocic’s team a lead in the 2nd minute with a header. Sardar Azmoun doubled Iran’s advantage in the 38th minute and Karim Ansarifard made it 3-0 in the 81st minute.

--Iran urges U.S. to take 'political decision' to abide by UN resolution endorsing nuclear deal

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday that it is necessary that the United States make a "political decision" to "fully and immediately” honor all its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, quit the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimposed sanctions on Iran and added new ones under his “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

-- Industry, mining, trade projects worth over $1b inaugurated in 5 provinces

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated some major projects of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade in five provinces via videoconference on Thursday. The projects worth 45.3 trillion rials (about $1.078 billion) were inaugurated in Fars, North Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces, creating jobs for 1,290 persons.

First development phase of Garmsar Special Economic Zone in Semnan province, and two major mining complexes in Kerman province were among the main projects inaugurated by the president in an online ceremony also attended by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini.

-- Coronavirus cases rise in Iran as millions travel during holiday

The number of coronavirus cases has been rising in Iran after millions traveled across the country during the Noruz holiday, which officially began on March 20.

The Islamic Republic reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections in more than three months period after millions challenged government guidelines and traveled during the two-week holiday.

“More than 11,700 new coronavirus cases were detected in the country during the past 24 hours,” the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman, Sima Lari, announced on Thursday. She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 62,759, adding “The disease has taken the lives of 94 patients over the past 24 hours.”

