Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted on Friday that Zarif would travel to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on April 5-8 to discuss mutual and regional cooperation.

Khatibzadeh said that expansion of ties with Central Asia and civilizational, historical, and cultural commonalities with regional states have always been a priority for Iran.

