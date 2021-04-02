Iran, US meeting unnecessary: Zarif

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on Friday, chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. Deputy foreign ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Iran took part in the meeting.

“At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues. Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures”, Zarif tweeted in the wake of the meeting.

“No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary,” he added, suggesting that US rejoining the JCPOA doesn’t need any negotiations, it is enough that the US removes sanctions first, and Iran reverses all compliance reduction measures.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the meeting that removing sanctions by the US must be the first step in reviving the JCPOA, adding that Iran would reverse all compliance reduction steps as soon as it verified that sanction were gone.

