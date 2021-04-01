Intelligence minister: Islamic Republic ended US sovereignty

Alavi noted that once again on April 1, 1979, with an excellent commitment, at the call of its wise leader, with the conscious presence and unique votes of 98 percent, it chose the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to run the country, adding that the Islamic Republic Day ended the US sovereignty.

The Islamic Republic Day in Iran is the model of religious democracy in the world and it is a role model of freedom, he stated.

He said that the enemies have not ignored any plots against the Islamic Republic and continue to their animosities.

In the message, Alavi stressed that the Iranian forces relentlessly observe the actions of criminal and malignant leaders with vigilance and will not neglect their tricks for a moment.

