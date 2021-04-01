COVID-19 claims 94 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

11,750 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,371 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 94 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 62,759.

Lari noted that 1,626,144 patients out of a total of 1,897,314 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,989 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 12,893,317 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 128 million people across the world, of whom over 2,800,000 people have lost their lives.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish