President calls for preserving Republicanism of Islamic Republic of Iran

The president made the remarks at an inauguration ceremony on five giant industrial and production projects across Iran through a video conference.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the past Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2021).

As the president stressed, inauguration of projects will continue until the end of current government in four months.

The inaugurations indicate that managers and private sectors have been successful during the sanctions era, under the pandemic and in the economic pressures, the president noted.

He said that enemies have not yet understood power of the great Iranian nation.

Farvardin 12, 1358 (April 1, 1979), marks the day when over 98 percent of Iranians voted “yes” to the Islamic Republic under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini through a referendum in 1979.

Today is 5+1 turn to do its duty in current conditions, the president saidو adding that they should know that they will lose every single day they cause delay [in doing their duties].

It will be of benefit to them if they bow down to law, regulations and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and also to the greatness of the Iranian nation, he noted.

“We’ll continue way of production, development and constructive interaction.”

