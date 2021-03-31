Islamic Republic Day shining in world

The army's statement was released on the arrival of the 12th of Farvardin (April 1st), Islamic Republic Day on Wednesday.

The statement added that that the nation has always been active on the political scene after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 led by Imam Khomeini, putting an end to the shameful life of the Pahlavi regime and the domination of the arrogant powers of East and West over Iran.

The maximum participation of the people and the decisive vote for the Islamic Republic indicated the will of the Islamic Iranian people in arrogance, freedom, and independence, it noted.

It further noted that once again on April 1, 1979, with an excellent commitment, at the call of its wise leader, with the conscious presence and unique votes of 98%, it chose the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to run the country and registered the day of the manifestation of the nation's resolution in establishing the Islamic Revolution in the history of Iran.

The statement said that in the New Year, Iran's army will continue to protect Islamic Iran while achieving the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish