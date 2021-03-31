COVID-19 claims 96 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

10,330 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,288 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 96 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 62,665.

Lari noted that 1,617,333 patients out of a total of 1,885,564 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,970 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 12,821,847 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 128 million people across the world, of whom over 2,800,000 people have lost their lives.



