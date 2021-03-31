Rouhani calls Islamic Republic Day an honor

In his remarks on the verge of the Islamic Republic Day (April 1), Rouhani said that ‘Republic, Islam and Iran’ are three pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He underlined that when the Iranians rushed to voting polls on Farvardin 12, 1358 (April 1, 1979) to vote for the Islamic Republic system of governance, they provably demonstrated that Iran’s governance was in the hands of its people.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Rouhani said, was aimed at providing people with the power of choice, so that no one can impose their will on people.

He underlined that election is of great significance for the country and the Islamic Republic would move forward powerfully until there is an election.

Referring to the remaining four months of his term, Rouhani stressed that his administration's priority in this period is to hold an energetic election so that people feel they have a choice.

“Every political thought should be represented in the election so that people are encouraged to vote,” the President went on to say.

He said that people’s health is the second important issue his administration would keep in mind in the remaining months of its term.

Rouhani expressed hope that domestic coronavirus vaccines would be ready to be administered by early summer.

Trying to remove sanctions is another priority of the country, the Iranian president said, adding the US was the only party to blame on sanctions, as they inhumanely extended sanctions to hurt the livelihood of the Iranians, like causing limitations on poultry.

He once again made it clear that the new US administration under President Joe Biden had done nothing despite verbal claims that they’re willing to rejoin the JCPOA.

"In the entire fourth months remaining, we are ready any moment any hour to lift sanctions and return to full compliance [to the JCPOA]. Event one-day postponement is not permitted," Rouhani stressed.

Former US President Donald Trump ceased the US participation in the JCPOA in 2018, resuming all unilateral sanctions against Iran, despite Tehran's full compliance with the deal.

Iran, in response, reduced implementation of its commitment in the nuclear deal but has always said that all compliance reduction measures are reversible only if the US lifts all sanctions.

Joe Biden has announced his readiness to rejoin the JCPOA since presidential campaigns, but he is yet to take practical steps in this regard.

