Malaysia’s special envoy left for Iran

Tehran, March 31, IRNA – Malaysian Foreign Minister’s special representative Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar left Jakarta for the West Asia region on Wednesday to pay a visit to Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Wisma Putra announced on Wednesday that Kamarudin Jaffar would visit the region from March 31 to April 6 to pursue strengthening of ties between Malaysia and three West Asian nations, including Iran, Qatar, and Turkey.

The announcement also said that Kamarudin Jaffar would meet his counterparts in these states to share views on strengthening cooperation to fight the Coronavirus pandemic and regional and international issues.

Malaysia has developed regulations for Standard operating procedures on fighting the COVID-19, confirmed by the country’s Health Ministry and National Security Council.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said that the meetings aim also at sharing those regulations with health official in Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

