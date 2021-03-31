Iran vaccinates 80% of health workers: Deputy health minister

The official said that Iran is busy vaccinating citizens while prioritizing the health workers and doctors working at the intensive care units and those dealing with the COVID-19 patients.

She also said that the vaccination of other citizens, particularly the high-risk groups of people will be done gradually based on protocols set by the Health Ministry.

Noting that the pandemic has been brought under control in Iran, Hazrati expressed concern that the travels and visiting relatives during Nowruz (the Iranian New Year) holidays will lead to a fourth wave of the disease.

